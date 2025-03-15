FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.55 and last traded at $74.75. Approximately 50,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 13,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $471.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTD. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

