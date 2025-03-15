FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Short Interest Update

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the February 13th total of 895,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOXO Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FOXO Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.67% of FOXO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

FOXO Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FOXO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 623,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629,767. FOXO Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

