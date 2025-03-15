Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

UNH opened at $488.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.36 and its 200 day moving average is $550.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

