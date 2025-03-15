Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Gem Diamonds Stock Performance
GMDMF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gem Diamonds
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.