Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,378. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

