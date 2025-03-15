Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTEC stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.67 and a beta of 1.45.

About Global X PropTech ETF

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

