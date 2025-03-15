Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PTEC stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 153. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.67 and a beta of 1.45.
About Global X PropTech ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X PropTech ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Global X PropTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X PropTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.