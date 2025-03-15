Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $20.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $224.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

