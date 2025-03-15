Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 15th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, NWTN, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, Globalink Investment, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that focus on producing renewable energy or providing technology and services for sustainable energy solutions, including solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric power. These stocks offer investors a way to support and benefit from the transition away from fossil fuels toward a more sustainable energy future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. 2,718,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,458. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 million, a P/E ratio of 416.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 84,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. Nuvve has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Globalink Investment (GLLIR)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLIR traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,733. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLLIR

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,851. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Featured Articles