Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $813.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $830.81 and its 200-day moving average is $844.01. The stock has a market cap of $771.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

