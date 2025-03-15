HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $10.49. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 161,193 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $467.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.73.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
