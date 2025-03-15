HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $10.49. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 161,193 shares changing hands.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $467.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

