Head to Head Survey: Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) & Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) and Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Beverly Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 14.47% 11.81% 0.65% Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Hawaii and Beverly Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 2 3 1 0 1.83 Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

82.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Beverly Hills Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $632.34 million 4.28 $149.99 million $3.46 19.68 Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Beverly Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Beverly Hills Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company and conducts its banking and lending operations through its primary subsidiary, First Bank of Beverly Hills. The Bank focuses on niche products, including the origination and acquisition of commercial and multi-family real estate loans. The Bank's principal funding sources consist of certificates of deposits generated through independent brokers and its money desk, borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and repurchase agreements with major investment banks. The Bank is a California state-chartered commercial bank and is regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.Beverly Hills Bancorp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the trading symbol "BHBC".

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.