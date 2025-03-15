Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.31). Approximately 6,185,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,940,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.60 ($1.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helios Towers

Helios Towers Stock Up 0.8 %

About Helios Towers

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.19. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68.

(Get Free Report)

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.