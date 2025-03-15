Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HENOY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. 20,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $23.83.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
