Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HENOY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. 20,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

