HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.28 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107.42 ($1.39), with a volume of 2384231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.42).
HICL Infrastructure Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.14.
Insider Transactions at HICL Infrastructure
In related news, insider Michael Bane acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £51,750 ($66,938.30). Also, insider Rita Akushie bought 10,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,520.70 ($14,901.95). Over the last three months, insiders bought 85,018 shares of company stock worth $9,597,070. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.
