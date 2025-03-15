HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.28 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107.42 ($1.39), with a volume of 2384231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.42).

HICL Infrastructure Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.14.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at HICL Infrastructure

In related news, insider Michael Bane acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £51,750 ($66,938.30). Also, insider Rita Akushie bought 10,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,520.70 ($14,901.95). Over the last three months, insiders bought 85,018 shares of company stock worth $9,597,070. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.