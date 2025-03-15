Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.52.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,134 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

