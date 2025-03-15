Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Down 33.6% in February

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hitek Global Price Performance

Shares of HKIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 12,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Hitek Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hitek Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hitek Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Hitek Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

