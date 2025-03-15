Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.87). 3,194,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,844,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.79).

A number of research firms have commented on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.49) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273 ($3.53).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

