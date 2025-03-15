Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after buying an additional 181,859 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $608.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

