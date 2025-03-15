Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,253,210 shares changing hands.

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of £247,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

About Inspirit Energy

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.