Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,316 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

