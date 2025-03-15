Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 9,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 127,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.