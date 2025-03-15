Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $193.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

