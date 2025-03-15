iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.