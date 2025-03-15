iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,584. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
