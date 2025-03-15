iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,584. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,388,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 221,405 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 217,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

