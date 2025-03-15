iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 108.7% in February

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the February 13th total of 886,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.29. 9,055,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,539. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.