J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.39 and its 200 day moving average is $289.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

