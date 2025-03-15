Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Jardine Matheson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 9,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

