Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 170.9% in February

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the February 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,346. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

