kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 5,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 7,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

kneat.com Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

