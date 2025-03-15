Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Short Interest Update

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Laird Superfood

In other news, CEO Jason D. Vieth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,283.53. This represents a 1.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 29.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Price Performance

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Shares of Laird Superfood stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 98,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,368. Laird Superfood has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 million, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.27.

(Get Free Report)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.