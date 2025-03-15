Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

LBSR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

