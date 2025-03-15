Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance
LBSR stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
