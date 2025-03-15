LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.26. LM Funding America shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 7,730 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.28% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

