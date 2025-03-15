Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2,423.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $467.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.39 and a 200-day moving average of $518.80. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

