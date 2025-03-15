Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Loncor Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Loncor Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 49,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,904. Loncor Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

About Loncor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.