Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Loncor Gold Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Loncor Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 49,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,904. Loncor Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.92.
About Loncor Gold
