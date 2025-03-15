Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 1,558,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,251,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 35.32%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.