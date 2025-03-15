Maiden Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.52 and a 200 day moving average of $538.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

