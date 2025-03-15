Maiden Cove Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

