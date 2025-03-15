Manufacturing Stocks To Research – March 12th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, Oracle, GE Vernova, and Salesforce are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce finished goods from raw materials through various production processes and assembly lines. These stocks represent firms within the industrial sector whose financial performance is often linked to economic cycles and trends in manufacturing output, consumer demand, and global supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $5.95 on Wednesday, reaching $176.92. 8,592,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,143,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $29.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $837.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.52.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $5.39 on Wednesday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,992,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,067,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $17.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,908. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.88.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.03. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

