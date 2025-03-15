Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Short Interest Update

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,075,500 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 1,748,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance
Mebuki Financial Group stock remained flat at $2.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Mebuki Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $2.06.
Mebuki Financial Group Company Profile
