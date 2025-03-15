Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.54. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 469,348 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Microbot Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Microbot Medical worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Featured Articles

