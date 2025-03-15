Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 96,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 172,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

