Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mar 15th, 2025

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 0.7 %

MHGVY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 20,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1773 dividend. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

