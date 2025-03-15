Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mowi ASA Trading Up 0.7 %

MHGVY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 20,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1773 dividend. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.08%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

