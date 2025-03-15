Music Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies operating within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, live performance promoters, and music technology firms. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the dynamics of the music market and are influenced by factors like consumer trends, technological innovation, and industry developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,053,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,326,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.73.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.95. 38,031,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,311,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.26. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.99. 17,322,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,804,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36. The company has a market cap of $334.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

