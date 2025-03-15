Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nikon Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NINOY stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nikon has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

