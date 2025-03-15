Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 27.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) traded up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,801,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 649% from the average session volume of 373,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

