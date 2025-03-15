North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Stock Performance
Shares of North Bay Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,782,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,618,297. North Bay Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
