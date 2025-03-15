North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of North Bay Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,782,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,618,297. North Bay Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.