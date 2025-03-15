NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Price Performance

NSSXF stock remained flat at $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

About NS Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.