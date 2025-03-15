NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NS Solutions Price Performance
NSSXF stock remained flat at $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21.
About NS Solutions
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NS Solutions
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.