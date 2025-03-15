Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 138,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 70,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 11.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
