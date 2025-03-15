Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

NYSE NAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.32. 513,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,392. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

