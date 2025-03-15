OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Up 151.6% in February

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OceanPal Stock Up 0.9 %

OP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.52. OceanPal has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 37.37%.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

